Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Cap of $29,924.59

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $29,924.59 and $2,075.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.