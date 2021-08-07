Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $809.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.00 million and the lowest is $807.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.68. The company had a trading volume of 796,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.74. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $306.51.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.