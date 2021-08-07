Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report sales of $340.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.39 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $332.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,023. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

