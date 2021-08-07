Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $20.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.59 million. Gaia reported sales of $17.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. 22,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66. Gaia has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $206.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gaia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gaia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

