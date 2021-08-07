CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 1,404,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,718. The company has a market cap of $341.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

