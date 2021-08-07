Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Announces Earnings Results

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,443,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,728. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.