Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.37. 3,689,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.16. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

