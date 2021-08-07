Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.
NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.37. 3,689,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.16. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
