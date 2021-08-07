RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. RealNetworks updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

RNWK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 656,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,129. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 171,801.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of RealNetworks worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

