Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,551. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

