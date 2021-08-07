Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

LII traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.80. 233,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock worth $9,113,177 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

