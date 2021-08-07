Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.32 Million

Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post sales of $51.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.52 million and the lowest is $51.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $43.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $182.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.71 million to $182.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.04 million to $215.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million.

OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

