Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $713.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce sales of $713.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $717.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. 221,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,314,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 178.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

