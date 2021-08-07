Orion Protocol Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00015713 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $201.83 million and $11.91 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00863984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00100377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040760 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

ORN is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

