Stacks Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $54.05 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00137441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00155195 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,626.42 or 1.00181925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,834,445 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.