Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.60 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00863984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00100377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040760 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

