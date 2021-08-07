Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Announces Earnings Results

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. Strongbridge Biopharma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP remained flat at $$2.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 240,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBBP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

