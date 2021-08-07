American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. 307,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,076. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

