Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,749. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

