Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.37 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Cooper-Standard updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 136,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.
About Cooper-Standard
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.