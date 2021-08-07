Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.37 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Cooper-Standard updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 136,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.