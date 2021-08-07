Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $374.26 or 0.00839355 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $27.83 million and $6,172.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00154476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,589.95 or 1.00001213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.93 or 0.00800483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,362 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

