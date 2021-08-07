Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops One Day Volume of $57.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $129,950.49 and approximately $57.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,310.11 or 0.99373632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00031515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000814 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

