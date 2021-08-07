Diamond (DMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,385.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.76 or 0.00006179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $41,385.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001924 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00079344 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,619,159 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

