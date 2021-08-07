Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.08 billion and the highest is $4.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $196.61. 771,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,161. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

