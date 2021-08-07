Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.89 Million

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post sales of $80.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.60 million and the highest is $81.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $67.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $306.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $408.63 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $436.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and sold 76,899 shares worth $764,839. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $635,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,049,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after buying an additional 858,025 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 119,126 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 73,797 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 3,400,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

