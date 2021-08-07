$181.36 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report $181.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.60 million. Life Storage posted sales of $156.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $718.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.75 million to $743.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $752.46 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $783.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

