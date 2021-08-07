Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. Kimball Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,430. The company has a market cap of $548.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,825 in the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

