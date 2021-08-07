Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-2.55 EPS.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,474,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.