DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 12,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,248. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

