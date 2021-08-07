Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 14.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 61.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lithia Motors by 28.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAD traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $365.06. 245,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.60. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.