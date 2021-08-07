Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $398.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

LULU traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.52. 609,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,620. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

