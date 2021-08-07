Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,612,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,759,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

