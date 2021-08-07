TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Cap of $38.15 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $38.15 million and approximately $11,921.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00046993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00141289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00156225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,440.17 or 1.00035993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.02 or 0.00801416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,430,662,884 coins and its circulating supply is 43,429,933,776 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

