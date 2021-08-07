OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Announces Earnings Results

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%.

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 221,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,437. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.56.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSW. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

