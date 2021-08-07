Zacks: Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIG. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97. Employers has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth $3,386,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

