Elamachain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00862008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00100647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

