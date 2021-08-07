Xion Finance (XGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $340,185.48

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $340,185.48 and $9,269.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,112,405 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

