DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.07. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRH. Barclays raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 3,417,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,198. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.