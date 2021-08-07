Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.88 million.Everi also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

EVRI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVRI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.22.

In related news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

