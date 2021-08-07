Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 357,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,938. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cryoport
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
