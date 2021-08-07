Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 357,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,938. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

