VeChain (VET) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and $1.18 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
VeChain Coin Profile
VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.
Buying and Selling VeChain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
