Gas Market Cap Hits $88.52 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. Gas has a market capitalization of $88.52 million and $58.92 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $8.74 or 0.00019693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00143255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.36 or 0.99902676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.00801204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

