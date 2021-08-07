Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $120.90

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TNDM stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 683,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,343. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

