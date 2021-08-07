Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Target Price at $145.67

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.14.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,540 shares of company stock worth $34,238,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
GRMN stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 588,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,150. Garmin has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $166.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
