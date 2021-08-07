Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Target Price at $145.67

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,540 shares of company stock worth $34,238,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 588,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,150. Garmin has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $166.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

