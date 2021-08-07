RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 11,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50. RGC Resources has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of -0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

