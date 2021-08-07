Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JMPLY. HSBC upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $88.95 price objective on Johnson Matthey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

JMPLY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

