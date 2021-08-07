LCX Reaches Market Cap of $36.10 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One LCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $36.10 million and $1.73 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LCX has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.45 or 0.00854889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041017 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,285,108 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

