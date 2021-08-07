WABnetwork (WAB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 107.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 110.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $150,069.07 and approximately $18.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.45 or 0.00854889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041017 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

