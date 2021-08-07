Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $16.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $18.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

NYSE DFS traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

