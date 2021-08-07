Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Price Target at $78.79

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

DEN stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,506. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its stake in Denbury by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $58,151,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

