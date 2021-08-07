BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,749. The company has a market capitalization of $313.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.